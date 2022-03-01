×
Original plans for Sting and Darby Allin at AEW Revolution revealed - reports

Sting and Darby Allin are AEW's dark knights
Sam Palmer
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Mar 01, 2022 12:48 AM IST
News

At AEW Revolution on March 6th, Sting and Darby Allin will team up with TNT Champion Sammy Guevara to take on Andrade El Idolo, Matt Hardy and Isiah Kassidy of the Andrade-Hardy Family Office in the first ever Tornado Trios match.

However, it's been reported that this was not the original plan for either Sting or Darby.

It is OFFICIAL! The #AHFO's @AndradeElIdolo, @MATTHARDYBRAND & @IsiahKassidy will face the team of @sammyguevara, @DarbyAllin & @Sting in #AEW's first ever Tornado Trios match at #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV Sunday March 6 at 8pm ET! https://t.co/H0ZJI1Kl53

According to Fightful, the original plan for The Icon and his estranged gothic son was a normal tag match against Andrade and Hardy. Both have attempted to entice Darby into joining the AHFO, but to no avail. This consistent butting of heads between the four men would have resulted in a tag team bout at the pay-per-view.

While there isn't any official reason as to why the match changed, one would think that All Elite President Tony Khan simply didn't want to leave one of his champions off of a major card like Revolution.

Sting and Darby Allin are undefeated as a team in AEW

We're coming up on the one-year anniversary of the cinematic street fight between Sting and Darby Allin against Brian Cage and Ricky Starks of Team Taz, which took place at the 2021 edition of Revolution.

Since that match, the face-painted duo have gone under the radar in the tag team division. Though not an officially ranked team at the time of writing, Darby and Sting have amassed an impressive 7-0 record.

Could you get a tag title match out of Young Bucks and Sting/Darby Allin? Would that be asking too much?Probably. But still! #AEWDoN https://t.co/oZckyBjtxr

Teams that have fallen to AEW's most wholesome father-son duo outside of Taz and Hook include Men of the Year, The Acclaimed and former Tag Team Champions FTR (who they've technically beaten twice).

Would you like to see Sting and Darby as Tag Team Champions in the future? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Edited by Jacob Terrell
