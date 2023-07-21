"Orton changed those rules," "Not in AEW, pal" - Fans react as Jim Ross wants an iconic move to be used as a finisher again

AEW commentator Jim Ross is a wrestling purist and a fan of old-school wrestling. That point was proven during the latest episode of his Grilling JR Podcast, where he mentioned that the DDT should be used as a finisher and not as a transition move.

The DDT as a finisher was made famous by Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts as he used the move time and time again to put away some of the best wrestlers. Jim Ross touched on that on his podcast and said:

“Everybody can't use the DDT because they're just going to whore it out, prostitute it out as, you know, a transitional thing. Meaningless. It has no pop.” [H/T Wrestling News]

As usual, fans were quick to react to what the former WWE commentator had to say:

"Well, Orton changed those rules JR"

Dare @dare_aq @WrestlingNewsCo Its not the 1980s anymore JR

Matthew Lancette @Mpl7675 @WrestlingNewsCo 100% agree.

Along with



Choke Slam

Power Bomb

Pile Driver

Tombstone

Super Plex

Moon Sault

Frog Splash

Death Valley Driver

Super Kick

Running Knee



All these should be protected as finishers.

* @guitarplayr1971 @WrestlingNewsCo Exactly. Jake The Snake made the DDT one of the most popular finishers of all time, but for some reason it has been watered down and cheapened into something that has no meaning.

Raymond Stereo Jr. @HeftySteelsak @WrestlingNewsCo Same for piledrivers. If you have a move that can literally kill someone, it should be protected.

Jim Ross is right with his view, as a lot of wrestlers these days use the DDT as just another move and not as a finisher. If a move as iconic as the DDT is to be protected, then the wrestlers need to be a bit more careful when it comes to how and when they execute it.

Is AEW an unsafe working place?

For a long time, AEW has been facing accusations of being unsafe for wrestlers. The fact that there is a lot of blood and extreme spots compared to the WWE makes it a valid point.

Wrestlers like Jon Moxley have advocated for matches to be even more extreme, and some of the moves like the Piledriver are used frequently. One botched move here and there can end someone's career.

Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay had a match at the 2023 AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view, but fans branded that match unsafe and addressed the level of danger on the show.

Omega spoke to Sports Illustrated and had his say on what the fans thought. He said:

“There are people who want to complain and put themselves on a pedestal by saying what we did was dangerous. Well, you think? So I’ve been asked, why did we do it? It made sense in the match and evoked emotion. And we both knew I would end up coming out of the move unscathed. Is there a risk? Sure. There’s always a risk.”

The promotion recently released an alleged list of banned moves and spots. However, with veterans like Jim Ross wanting to see certain moves only used as finishers, it will be interesting to see what the AEW wrestlers think of his take and if they want to implement it into their wrestling style.

Do you agree with what Jim Ross said about the DDT? Have your say in the comments below

