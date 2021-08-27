Wrestling veteran says WWE could be "in trouble" after CM Punk signed with AEW

Former WWE manager Oscar recently commented on CM Punk's AEW debut during an appearance on Boston Wrestling MWF's YouTube channel. According to Oscar, WWE could now be in "trouble" on the competition front from AEW now that Punk has made his return to pro wrestling.

Oscar added that CM Punk's return to pro wrestling was a big deal for all wrestling fans. He also commended Punk on taking his time on his return to the ring and waiting until the time was right.

"I didn't think CM Punk would show up and sure enough, like a ghost out of a shell in the United Center, walking by himself came CM Punk," said Oscar. "I'm like, 'Oh, I'm glad I didn't place a bet'. I mean, all I can say is if I didn't think that WWE was in trouble before on a competition front, y'all in trouble now."

"I don't care where your loyalties lie, everybody, almost everybody was looking for CM Punk," Oscar added. "And I give kudos to CM Punk, that he had the patience and he made the right moves with his money to be able to stay out of the business for seven years. And when he decided it was time to come back, he was able to write his own ticket and I'm sure the world was his oyster.

CM Punk is set for his in-ring return at AEW All Out

Following his return on AEW Rampage last Friday, and his first Dynamite appearance earlier this week, CM Punk is set to make his return at All Out. At the pay-per-view, CM Punk will face popular AEW star Darby Allin.

Punk had a lot of praise for Allin during his interview with Tony Schiavone on AEW Dynamite this past week. After seven years out of the ring, it will be interesting to see if the Best in the World can still compete at the highest level.

What do you think about Oscar's comments? Sound off below.

If any quotes are used from this article please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and credit Boston Wrestling MWF

Catch Alberto Del Rio in conversation with Sportskeeda fans talking about CM Punk! Click right here!

Edited by Colin Tessier