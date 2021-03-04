PAC and Rey Fenix in tag team action tonight; Updated AEW Dynamite preview

Just days before Revolution, AEW will present a special edition of Dynamite tonight. The show is titled "The Crossroads" and will be headlined by Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet facing Shaquille O'Neal and Jade Cargill.

Earlier this afternoon, AEW announced on social media that PAC and Rey Fenix of Death Triangle would be in tag team action. Their opponents, as of this writing, have not yet been announced.

A good statement win from PAC and Fenix tonight could be enough to enter the Casino Tag Team Battle Royale this Sunday at AEW Revolution. It would add even more star power to this Sunday's pay-per-view event.

TONIGHT live on TNT at 8/7c #AEWDynamite: The Crossroads is MASSIVE

-Shaq makes his AEW debut w/ Jade Cargill v. Cody Rhodes & Red Velvet

-We hear from Paul Wight!

-Tully Blanchard comes out of retirement!

-AEW Women’s Eliminator Tournament concludes! pic.twitter.com/EuFmMmXbYV — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 3, 2021

What surprises does AEW have in store tonight ahead of Revolution?

There will be another qualifier tonight to enter The Face of the Revolution Ladder Match, pitting "10" of The Dark Order against Max Caster of The Acclaimed.

The final spot for the match will be announced by AEW General Manager and owner Tony Khan. What kind of surprise will be revealed ahead of Sunday's pay-per-view? Tune in to find out.

Here is everything currently scheduled for tonight' edition of AEW Dynamite:

Paul Wight will appear on AEW Dynamite for the first time

Sting and Darby Allin will appear ahead of their Street Fight with Team Taz at Revolution

Chris Jericho and MJF will host a Revolution Press Conference

PAC and Rey Fenix of Death Triangle in tag team action

The face of the Revolution qualifying match: 10 vs. Max Caster

Matt Hardy and Marq Quen of Private Party will take on Hangman Page and John Siver

FTR and Tully Blanchard vs. The Jurassic Express in a six-man tag team match

AEW Women's Eliminator Tournament Finals: Nyla Rose vs. Ryo Mizunami

Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet will take on Shaquille O'Neal and Jade Cargill

One more match remains for The Face of the Revolution Ladder Match Qualifier tonight as 10 takes on Max Caster!



The FINAL SPOT for the overall match will be announced by #AEW GM @TonyKhan! Who takes the next spot?

Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE tonight at 8/7c on @TNTDrama pic.twitter.com/k0yU4MUhye — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 3, 2021

Are you excited for AEW Dynamite tonight? What match or segment are you most looking forward to? Please let us know in the comments section below.