PAC and Rey Fenix in tag team action tonight; Updated AEW Dynamite preview

Just days before Revolution, AEW will present a special edition of Dynamite tonight. The show is titled "The Crossroads" and will be headlined by Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet facing Shaquille O'Neal and Jade Cargill.
Earlier this afternoon, AEW announced on social media that PAC and Rey Fenix of Death Triangle would be in tag team action. Their opponents, as of this writing, have not yet been announced.
A good statement win from PAC and Fenix tonight could be enough to enter the Casino Tag Team Battle Royale this Sunday at AEW Revolution. It would add even more star power to this Sunday's pay-per-view event.
What surprises does AEW have in store tonight ahead of Revolution?
There will be another qualifier tonight to enter The Face of the Revolution Ladder Match, pitting "10" of The Dark Order against Max Caster of The Acclaimed.
The final spot for the match will be announced by AEW General Manager and owner Tony Khan. What kind of surprise will be revealed ahead of Sunday's pay-per-view? Tune in to find out.
Here is everything currently scheduled for tonight' edition of AEW Dynamite:
- Paul Wight will appear on AEW Dynamite for the first time
- Sting and Darby Allin will appear ahead of their Street Fight with Team Taz at Revolution
- Chris Jericho and MJF will host a Revolution Press Conference
- PAC and Rey Fenix of Death Triangle in tag team action
- The face of the Revolution qualifying match: 10 vs. Max Caster
- Matt Hardy and Marq Quen of Private Party will take on Hangman Page and John Siver
- FTR and Tully Blanchard vs. The Jurassic Express in a six-man tag team match
- AEW Women's Eliminator Tournament Finals: Nyla Rose vs. Ryo Mizunami
- Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet will take on Shaquille O'Neal and Jade Cargill
