PAC is scheduled to return on AEW Dynamite next week. AEW announced on their Twitter account that PAC would return on next week's Dynamite episode, where he would break his silence.

Watch Dynamite every Wednesday at 8/7c on @tntdrama and for our international fans https://t.co/F00KW2whih by @FiteTV pic.twitter.com/3T9SNXSfF9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 30, 2020

The next episode of AEW Dynamite will be the go-home show for All Elite Wrestling's next pay-per-view event, Full Gear.

PAC's return to Dynamite only days before Full Gear could be significant but might not have any bearing on the matches already booked for the event.

PAC returning to AEW Dynamite

PAC last worked on the March 11th episode of Dynamite, where he was a part of a six-man tag team match. Unfortunately, after that, the pandemic hit, and he was unable to travel. The pandemic stopped a lot of other wrestlers based in the United Kingdom from traveling as well.

On AEW Dynamite's rival program, WWE's NXT, Pete Dunne also returned to the show this week, after being isolated in the United Kingdom for months. Upon his return, Pete Dunne turned heel and attacked Kyle O'Reilly, siding with the newly formed team of Pat McAfee, Oney Lorcan, and Danny Burch.

Next week's AEW Dynamite is already booked to be an enormous show, and several matches are booked, which might have an impact heading into Full Gear. Superstars are expected to look for their last chance to pick up momentum heading into the event.

That look you do when you realize next Saturday is Full Gear!



Tickets for Full Gear at Daily's Place on Saturday, Nov 7th go on-sale Friday, Oct 30th. Tickets start at $40!

Visit https://t.co/dqU5T6eAka for full event & ticket info. pic.twitter.com/INV3sDECvC — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 29, 2020

The card for the show, for now, stands as follows:

Tag Team Match: Sammy Guevara and Ortiz vs MJF and Wardlow

Singles Match: Shawn Spears w/ Tully Blanchard vs Scorpio Sky

Singles Match: Miro w/ Kip Sabian vs Trent w/ Chuck Taylor

Six-Man Tag Team Match: Cody Rhodes (c) and Gunn Club (Billy Gunn and Austin Gunn) vs John Silver, Colt Cabana, and Dark Order's No. 10

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley comes face-to-face with Eddie Kingston ahead of their Full Gear title match

Chris Jericho to join the commentary table

PAC to return and break his silence

With PAC returning, the future of the singles division might be shaken up following this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.