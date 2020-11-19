PAC takes part in first AEW Dynamite match after eight months; faction breaks up

On this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, PAC made his return to the ring after spending eight months on the sideline. Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic hitting, PAC was stuck in the United Kingdom quarantined, and was not able to travel to the United States.

Prior to his involuntary break from AEW, PAC had formed a faction with Rey Fenix and Pentagon Jr called Death Triangle. Unfortunately, during his time away from the ring, Eddie Kingston made his debut in AEW and took in The Lucha Brothers into his own faction - The Family.

When PAC returned to AEW last week, he made it clear that he had a bone to pick with Eddie Kingston's 'Family'. In this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, PAC faced The Blade in a one-on-one match, where he was able to overcome all the interference from The Bunny and The Butcher to defeat him.

PAC returns to AEW; 'The Family' breaks up

Since coming to AEW, Eddie Kingston has surrounded himself with 'The Family', a faction which consisted of himself, The Butcher, The Blade, The Bunny, Pentagon Jr, and Rey Fenix.

Tensions had appeared in the faction already, with Kingston favoring Pentagon Jr over Rey Fenix and creating a divide between them. All of this came to a head last week, where the two brothers had a brutal fight, where they almost unmasked each other.

This week, after PAC defeated The Blade, the rest of The Family, including The Butcher, The Bunny, and Eddie Kingston attacked him. Rey Fenix, who had been abandoned by The Family last week after losing to Pentagon Jr came out to defend his former faction member. Unfortunately, the numbers were too much and he was overpowered as well.

That was when Pentagon Jr came out with a steel chair. It appeared that Pentagon Jr was going to attack his brother and Rey Fenix, but that was not the case. Instead, he swung at The Butcher and The Blade, forcing The Family to retreat.

Now, as a result, The Family has broken up and The Death Triangle has reformed, as Pentagon Jr stood shoulder-to-shoulder with PAC and Rey Fenix.