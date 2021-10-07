Former UFC Star takes a shot at Sammy Guevara following AEW Dynamite

After Dan Lambert and the American Top Team ambushed Sammy Guevara on AEW Dynamite, former UFC star Paige VanZant took to social media to poke fun at the Spanish God.

VanZant posted several selfies alongside a laid out Sammy Guevara on her Instagram account with the following caption:

"Hey [Sammy Guevara], how did [Junior Dos Santos'] elbows taste"

Following Sammy's win over the debuting Bobby Fish, Dan Lambert made his way to the ring alongside the American Top Team and Scorpio Sky. The entire crew surrounded the squared circle before proceeding to attack the TNT Champion.

Hope for Guevara arrived in the form of Fuego Del Sol but his attempts of fighting off Lambert's crew were futile as he quickly became outnumbered. However, Chris Jericho and Jake Hager soon came out to a huge ovation from the crowd in Philadelphia as fans in attendance sang along to Fozzy's Judas.

Inner Circle will be in action next Friday on AEW Rampage

After the Inner Circle fended off Sky and American Top Team, Dan Lambert challenged Jericho to a trios match which the former AEW Champion promptly accepted.

Lambert and Jericho have been feuding for quite a while at this point. On AEW Rampage Grand Slam, Chris Jericho and Jake Hager took on the team of Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky (Men of the Year).

The Inner Circle came out on top but they were soon attacked by the rest of American Top Team with Jorge Masvidal. The UFC fighter delivered a running knee strike to Jericho, who was then written off T.V. for a week.

Men of the Year and Junior Dos Santos are set to take on Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara and Chris Jericho in a six-man tag team match next Friday on AEW Rampage in Miami. Plus, Masvidal will be accompanying American Top Team to the ring next week.

So far Lambert has proven to be an efficient heel, often drawing strong, adverse reactions from the crowd. With stars like Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page under his wing, his faction can win gold soon, as they have their eyes set on Sammy Guevara's AEW TNT Championship. The Spanish God's TNT Championship run could come to an end at the hands of one of the Men of the Year.

