Paige VanZant set to make in-ring debut at AEW Double or Nothing in a high stakes mixed trios match

This week's AEW Rampage saw a massive development in the feud between Sammy Guevara and Scorpio Sky.

The Spanish God and the reigning TNT Champion have been embroiled in a feud for a while now. While the title has changed hands multiple times, the feud shows no signs of being resolved. Recently, Frankie Kazarian also allied with Sammy and Tay Conti.

On the last episode of Rampage before Double or Nothing, the trio of Sammy, Tay, and Kazarian broke into the American Top Team's facility. They shattered one of their trophy cabinets to steal a belt each. The Men of the Year, along with Dan Lambert, were in the ring at the time, celebrating the unveiling of Sky's new TNT Title.

The attack on the ATT facility prompted an enraged Scorpio Sky to announce a final match to settle the scores.

The bout will have Scorpio and Ethan Page teaming up with the debuting Paige VanZant to take on Sammy Guevara, Tay Conti, and Frankie Kazarian at Double or Nothing on May 29.

Furthermore, a stipulation has been added that if the Men of the Year team wins, Sammy and Kazarian will never be allowed another shot at the TNT Title.

Given the incredibly high stakes stipulation, the match is expected to be one of the highlights of the upcoming AEW pay-per-view. One way or the other, a long-term rivalry may finally come to an end at Double or Nothing.

Edited by Debottam Saha