Paige VanZant sheds light on her MMA future after signing with AEW

MMA star and AEW's newest acquisition Paige VanZant has commented on her various career paths. While she may be signed to AEW, the American boxer has stated that she is not done with MMA or boxing by any stretch.

VanZant made sporadic appearances for AEW in 2021 as part of the American Top Team during their feud with The Inner Circle. However, on the March 9th edition of AEW Dynamite, the former UFC star signed her official contract. The acquisition was confirmed by president Tony Khan after the show went off the air.

Now that she is All Elite, what does this mean for her MMA and boxing careers? Speaking with Carton and Roberts on WFAN, VanZant clarified that just because she is signed with AEW doesn't mean that her MMA and boxing careers are over.

“I’m not done MMA fighting at all. I think people have this idea that you have to stick with one thing, but being a mixed martial artist, and being in this sport, you can evolve and can focus on one aspect at any given time. Definitely not retired from MMA, but at this current moment, I am signed to [professional boxing and professional wrestling].” said VanZant (H/T SEScoops).

Paige has not had an official MMA bout since July 2020. She signed a four-fight contract with the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, where she is currently 0-2.

Paige VanZant @paigevanzant PVZ TAKING OVER!!!! Wanted to give the world one more reason to hate on mePVZ TAKING OVER!!!! Wanted to give the world one more reason to hate on me 💋😉 PVZ TAKING OVER!!!! https://t.co/OzPIZIGybh

Paige VanZant made her presence felt on AEW Dynamite

Since her first appearance on AEW TV, Paige VanZant has been seen with Dan Lambert and the American Top Team. In turn, the Mixed Martial Arts squad has been associated with Men of the Year.

This relationship has proved fruitful as Men of the Year's Scorpio Sky won the AEW TNT Championship on March 9th from Sammy Guevara. The champion successfully defended it at the "St. Patrick's Day Slam" edition of Dynamite against Wardlow.

During the match, VanZant took the bold decision to stand face-to-face with Wardlow. The AEW star's husband and fellow MMA fighter Austin Vanderford also confronted Mr. Mayhem during the show.

This isn't the only time that VanZant has taken it upon herself to get physical in AEW. She also slammed Tay Conti into a set of ring steps during Scorpio's title win over Guevara.

