"Papa H would never" - Wrestling world claims that Paul Wight (fka The Big Show) is being misused in AEW after surprise return on Dynamite

By Soumik Datta
Modified Nov 17, 2022 08:17 AM IST
Paul Wight returned on this week's AEW Dynamite as part of The Acclaimed's music video

On this week's episode of Dynamite, Paul Wight, formerly known as The Big Show, finally returned to AEW television.

Wight finally debuted his Captain Insano gimmick as he appeared in The Acclaimed's latest music video.

However, a few Twitter reactions from fans suggested that Wight was being misused in Tony Khan's promotion, with a handful of them seemingly being sarcastic.

Twitter user @TranquiloClubYT sparked a conversation by claiming that Wight was not being used to his full potential. This led other fans to join in, suggesting that Triple H would've used the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion better.

Whereas one user suggested that the 50-year-old should return to his previous promotion.

Check out the Twitter reactions below:

Paul Wight is being MISUSED in AEW.
@TranquiloClubYT Papa H would never
@HeelMox @TranquiloClubYT Would've made him cry to Ricochet
@TranquiloClubYT That was the best he’s been used his career. Captain Insano shows no mercy.
@TranquiloClubYT He needs to come back HOME! https://t.co/Ky87ND3hdI
@TranquiloClubYT You're right. Captain Insano is ready for one last big run.
@TranquiloClubYT I need a Paul Wight 2 year world title reign or else.
@TranquiloClubYT Another young up and coming talent wasted!
@TranquiloClubYT yes this was his golden age https://t.co/LVswNV0fAM
@TranquiloClubYT Yeah because they used him do much better in wwe lol

Since signing with AEW, Wight has been focusing on his role outside of the ring. He has also been working as a commentator for the promotion from time to time.

However, in the past, Paul Wight has stepped foot in the ring for AEW on a few occasions, notably against QT Marshall at All Out 2021. It remains to be seen if Wight will compete regularly as an in-ring talent going forward.

Would you like to see more of Paul Wight in AEW? Sound off in the comment section below.

