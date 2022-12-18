"Papa h [Triple H] wouldn't do him like this" - Wrestling world worried about former AEW World Champion's future following recent singles match

The wrestling world has criticized AEW President Tony Khan for his recent booking decisions. Former World Champion Kenny Omega wrestled in a singles match at the recent Dark Tapings. Fans believe that The Cleaner has been demoted.

The last time Omega had a singles match was back in 2021. He wrestled Hangman Adam Page at Full Gear for the world title. Page defeated The Cleaner to win the title for the first time in his career. Since then, he has been wrestling in the tag team division. He was one-third of the inaugural AEW World Trios Champions alongside The Young Bucks.

Kenny Omega's first singles match in 2022 was on AEW Dark this past week. The event took place at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, and The Cleaner wrestled Japanese star Hagane Shinno.

Drain Loves The Acclaimed. ✂️ @DrainBamager Kenny Omega working the Universal Studios AEW Dark tapings against Hagane Shinno! Kenny Omega working the Universal Studios AEW Dark tapings against Hagane Shinno! https://t.co/VaThzizpJM

The wrestling world believes that this was a wrong decision by Tony Khan and that The Cleaner has been demoted to work on a YouTube show.

Kenny really wasted his first singles match since Full Gear against that stranger? @DrainBamager LMAOKenny really wasted his first singles match since Full Gear against that stranger? @DrainBamager LMAOKenny really wasted his first singles match since Full Gear against that stranger?

Fans reminded on Twitter that this was Omega's first singles match in 2022.

Drain Loves The Acclaimed. ✂️ @DrainBamager Fun fact: This will be Kenny's first singles match since he lost his AEW World title to Hangman Page in November 2021! Fun fact: This will be Kenny's first singles match since he lost his AEW World title to Hangman Page in November 2021!

People were happy to see Omega wrestle in an episode of Dark and were eager to see the show once it airs.

TonyNoMore @ToniElire93 finally AEWDark to watch @DrainBamager KennyOmegaX on a dark placefinally AEWDark to watch @DrainBamager KennyOmegaX on a dark place 😭 finally AEWDark to watch https://t.co/CsN10rrWwJ

SLICK 2099 @slick2099 @DrainBamager Hopefully we get more appearances like this to get Dark and Elevation views back up. @DrainBamager Hopefully we get more appearances like this to get Dark and Elevation views back up.

A new stipulation was added for the remaining of The Elite vs. Death Triangle matches on AEW Dynamite

The Elite made their comeback at the Full Gear pay-per-view and wrestled Death Triangle for the World Trios Titles. The champions retained their title, and it was later revealed that the two teams would face each other in six more matches.

Currently, the score is three to one in favor of the Death Triangle. The champions have been winning matches using a hammer, which did not sit well with Kenny Omega.

After their most recent loss on Dynamite, The Cleaner challenged the champions to a no-disqualification contest for Match number five. Pac accepted the challenge.

It was later revealed that match six would be a Falls Count Anywhere match, and the final battle will be a ladder match.

Do you think The Elite could win back the Trios titles? Drop your predictions in the comments section below.

