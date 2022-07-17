Former WWE Superstar potentially makes surprise debut at AEW Dark tapings (Spoilers) 

Former WWE star Parker Boudreaux seemingly made his surprise AEW debut at the most recent Dark taping.

Going by the in-ring name Harland in NXT 2. 0, Boudreaux made waves when he first inked a deal with the global juggernaut back in February 2021.

He was pegged to be the next big thing in wrestling owing to his stark resemblance to The Beast Incarnate. He subsequently made his debut in November 2021 as Joe Gacy's bodyguard on the Tuesday night show. Despite the initial fanfare, Harland's NXT career soon fizzled out, resulting in his shocking release in April 2022.

After making his presence felt at an MLW show last month, Parker Boudreaux has now shown up in All Elite Wrestling at the recent taping of the promotion's YouTube exclusive show, Dark.

An image from the taping has gone viral on the internet, where Boudreaux can be spotted with a menacing look. In the photo, Ariya Daivari and Slim J are on the released WWE star's side, indicating that the three might soon form a stable.

At the time of publishing this article, there was no information on whether Boudreaux had officially signed with AEW or if his appearance was just a one-off thing.

Parker Boudreaux could do wonders in AEW

While his WWE tenure was seemingly underwhelming, it's safe to say that Boudreaux's run in AEW could be a much bigger success if he becomes a regular in the company. The 23-year-old is still relatively young in the business and could polish and hone his wrestling skills while working for the promotion.

Apart from TNT Champion Wardlow and a couple of other names, All Elite Wrestling's roster lacks physically intimidating performers. This void can be filled by Parker Boudreaux's addition, who can become a force to be reckoned with in the promotion.

It'll be interesting to see how fans react to the youngster if he continues appearing for the company in the coming weeks.

What do you make of Boudreaux's potential debut in All Elite Wrestling? Let us know in the comments section below.

