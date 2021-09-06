"I would’ve ran elsewhere too" - Adam Cole's WWE rival mocks him after his AEW debut

Adam Cole's former nemesis and current WWE commentator Pat McAfee, has commented on Cole's AEW debut at All Out. McAfee, in a tweet, said that he, too, would've run elsewhere if he had been in Cole's position.

Following the All Out show, where Adam Cole made his AEW debut, SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee took one final shot at Cole in their long-standing rivalry.

I would’ve ran elsewhere too 🤷🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/i6FzPX5DSL — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 6, 2021

Adam Cole and Pat McAfee's rivalry dates back a few years, when McAfee was an analyst on NXT Takeover shows. Last year, Cole attacked McAfee during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

That attack led to a match between the two at NXT TakeOver XXX in 2020, and then a WarGames match later in the year.

They have traded insults on social media since, which continued until last week when McAfee made light of Cole's WWE contract expiry.

Adam Cole's AEW debut

Adam Cole was one of the big surprises at Sunday's All Out pay-per-view, the other being the debut of another former WWE star, Daniel Bryan.

Cole showed up at the end of the pay-per-view, and fans thought that he had arrived in the arena to confront Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.

Instead, the former NXT Champion superkicked Jungle Boy to join Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and The Good Brothers.

Adam Cole had joined WWE in 2017 and was part of the NXT brand in his four years with the company.

He let his contract with WWE expire on August 27, which allowed him to debut with AEW at the All Out pay-per-view.

Cole's last match in WWE came at NXT TakeOver 36, which was also his final appearance in the company. Cole faced Kyle O'Reilly, his former Undisputed Era buddy, at TakeOver 36.

Edited by Anirudh Balasubramaniam