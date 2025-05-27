Pat McAfee pays emotional tribute to Jim Ross on WWE RAW after his cancer diagnosis

WWE's Pat McAfee paid tribute to veteran Jim Ross during tonight's RAW episode. The AEW commentator has been receiving a lot of support from his fans and the pro wrestling industry as he is currently battling colon cancer. He will have to undergo surgery in the future. JR has overcome many health issues and surgeries over the years, and fans believe that he will endure through this, too.

On the latest edition of RAW, Rusev again targeted the Alpha Academy's Akira Tozawa. To stop the former United States Champion's wrath, Sheamus came to the ring. After Rusev retaliated, Pat McAfee predicted that the two stars would have a match in the future. In commentary, the latter claimed that their contest would be an 'absolute slobber knocker'.

'Slobber Knocker' is one of the many terms made famous by Jim Ross. Despite not naming him, McAfee then went on to pay tribute to him and sent his prayers to the 73-year-old star.

"Absolute Slobber Knocker. Shoutout, positive vibes to one of the greats," he said.

It remains to be seen when the two goliaths will lock horns in the squared circle.

