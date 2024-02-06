Pat McAfee seemingly references major AEW star during WWE RAW

WWE commentator Pat McAfee seemingly referenced a top AEW star as Cody Rhodes took on Shinsuke Nakamura on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

The star in question would be none other than Cody Rhodes’ brother, Dustin Rhodes, formerly known as Goldust. This happened during the middle of the match when Cody was on the ascendancy over his Japanese rival.

The American Nightmare hit Nakamura with a Powerslam, and that too with aplomb, to which Pat McAfee said:

“Cody’s wrestling like an absolute natural.”

With that, Pat seemingly referenced former WWE Superstar Dustin Rhodes, who is known by the moniker 'The Natural.' He had that moniker during his time in World Championship Wrestling and has continued since. He currently wrestles in the Jacksonville-based promotion, and he is often referred to as "The Natural" Dustin Rhodes.

After the move, Nakamura looked to get back into the match and almost seemed to get ahead of his opponent, but Cody Rhodes was not to be taken down, especially in a match that was made famous by his late father, Dusty Rhodes.

Cody picked up the win after hitting a vicious Cross Rhodes on the former United States Champion to maintain his momentum.

