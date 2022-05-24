Former WWE Superstar was 'turned down immediately' for a potential role in Tony Khan's AEW 

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Paul London was reportedly turned down by AEW regarding a prominent backstage role.

The 20-year industry veteran Paul London worked for WWE during a five-year stint between 2003 and 2008, primarily featuring in the Cruiserweight and Tag Team divisions. He also featured in notable promotions like Ring of Honor and Lucha Underground.

Paul London recently appeared on the Rene Dupree’s Cafe de Rene podcast, where he unraveled on inquiring about a coaching/producer role in All Elite Wrestling but got ‘shut down immediately'. Here's what London had to say:

"What a lot of people don’t know is that last year, there had been like some very loose discussions between myself AEW, and it was more so like, ‘Hey, I would like to help if there’s a way for me to help from a coaching standpoint or a producing standpoint. You know, I feel I have a lot to offer." (50.23-51.02)

He went on to discuss his take on the backstage efficiency of AEW and how he was turned down immediately regarding a potential role:

"So I was hoping, maybe there’s a need for something like that and was shut down like immediately. Like, ‘No, no, no. We’ve got enough coaches, we've got enough agents.’ It’s like, really? I don’t think they’re doing their job. I don’t think they’re doing anything." (51.57-52.20)

Paul London on being a major backstage hand for Lucha Underground

In 2016, Paul London appeared in the third season of Lucha Underground as the leader of the Trios team called "The Rabbit Tribe". He was a major backstage hand for Lucha Underground's creative team involving writing and producing matches.

Here's what he mentioned about his backstage role there:

"I was part of that writing team, even though I wasn’t officially a writer there. I was part of the creative discussions and things of that nature and really enjoyed it and really excelled and it was probably the most fun I ever had in wrestling was my time in Lucha Underground." (51.37-51.57)

AEW's creative team boasts legends like Arn Anderson and Dean Malenko as producers. While London has years of experience in his cap, it will be noteworthy to see if he gets associated with AEW somewhere down the line.

