Paul Wight admits one of the biggest reasons he came to AEW (Exclusive)

Paul Wight admits that one of the biggest reasons he signed with AEW was because Tony Khan allowed him to be a commentator.

Ever since he first had a chance to do commentary during his WWE stint, Wight has fallen in love with it. So much so that he jumped at the opportunity to be the voice for AEW Dark: Elevation. Wight revealed that this was one of the main factors that brought him to All Elite Wrestling from WWE.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Paul Wight even named all his commentary inspirations. When he realized how much value an announcer adds to the mix, he wanted to try his hand at the job.

"I got to do a little bit of commentary on RAW or SmackDown. I really enjoyed the pressure of it. And I was always a fan of Jerry Lawler, Jim Ross, Michael Cole...these guys did such a great job of elevating the talent in the ring. And I go back to my favorite commentators back in the day - Gorilla Monsoon, Gordon Solie and Jesse Ventura, and how a commentator can add so much to a match," Wight said. [2:30 - 3:00]

Upon joining the promotion, AEW President Tony Khan asked him to hit the ground running. The giant went from never having done full-time commentary to becoming the voice of the company's YouTube show.

"That was one of the main things that attracted me to AEW. A chance to step into that role and really get my feet wet, doing some commentary. I mean we had the show Elevation, which basically Tony Khan said 'we're going to let you hit the ground running and here you go. Like I haven't done any full-time commentary and then, he fit me right on." [3:02 - 3:25]

