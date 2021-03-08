"I've already kind of scoped out and put on my list" - Paul Wight on AEW stars he wants to face in the ring

New AEW signing Paul Wight has listed the names of stars that he would like to face in the promotion. Wight named the likes of Darby Allin, Kenny Omega, and Lance Archer, to name a few.

Paul Wight was asked about the AEW stars that he would like to work with, after Revolution. The former WWE star named a few wrestlers he would like to face and a few others he would like to team up with.

"In AEW, there's such a tremendous amount of talent here that I've already kind of scoped out - if you will - and put on my list. One of them is Darby Allin, I love his presence in the ring and his character. I think we're such opposites in size and careers, that I would love to work with Darby. Kenny Omega, of course. I would love to team up with Jericho, Billy Gunn - I would love to work with those guys in a team. There are some big guys here that I would definitely like to work with - Lance Archer is probably at the top of my list... Luchasaurus, Brian Cage, Wardlow - these are all big guys that I think if I get a chance to work with them, I could do the best that I could do for them by being in the ring and working with them. You could talk to people in the back and all that, but actually get in the ring and letting guys experience a different pace, a different tempo, and a different kind of action really can help them come into their own."

Paul Wight said being with younger stars and helping them is one of the reasons he enjoys wrestling, but also performing in the ring.

Paul Wight in the ring over the last year

Paul Wight, fka The Big Show, hasn't wrestled for almost eight months, with his last match coming against Randy Orton, on RAW, in July 2020.

Wight wrestled just six times in WWE in 2020, one of which was a title match at WrestleMania 36 against Drew McIntyre, following McIntyre's win over Brock Lesnar.

Randy orton punted the big show out of his WWE contract pic.twitter.com/yiqiR6QZVk — 👑Adam Goldberg👑 (@adamgoldberg28) February 24, 2021

