Paul Wight believes current AEW star has the same intensity as Brock Lesnar and Goldberg

AEW star Paul Wight believes a member of the All Elite Wrestling roster has as much intensity as former WWE Universal Champions Brock Lesnar and Goldberg.

Given the longevity that Wight has had in the business, he has been around some of the most frightening big men in the history of the wrestling business. On top of that, you could also claim that Wight belongs in that group, given how athletic he was back in his WCW days.

But the next generation of intense big men is upon us. In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Paul Wight sees AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs as someone who could match the intensity of the two former world champions:

"This probably sounds super arrogant. I don’t think there’s been many people like me. But I think I see the same fire and intensity and ability to connect with the audience. [Powerhouse] Hobbs is a very powerful, explosive, intense individual. There’s been many guys like that that I’ve seen in our business, from Goldberg, who had that intensity, to Brock Lesnar, who had that intensity." (H/T PWMania)

Wight explained that Hobbs is the type of performer who will bulldoze his opponents out of the way and that he still has more room to grow as a performer:

"Then you have a guy like Hobbs, who has a lot of the same characteristics of someone who won’t go around you, he’ll go through you. So for me, being in the business as long as I have, I can understand that and appreciate that and you want to develop that and make that grow.” (H/T PWMania)

Paul Wight felt the wrath of Powerhouse Hobbs on AEW Dynamite

In case anyone was wondering how Paul Wight knows how powerful Powerhouse Hobbs is, look no further than the most recent edition of AEW Dynamite. The former TNT Champion threw the WWE legend onto a car.

The moment came during the "Like a Dragon: Gaiden" Street Fight on the November 15th edition of Dynamite, where Hobbs and Wight fought in the backstage area. The two behemoths ended up on a stack of wooden pallets, leading to Hobbs picking up Wight and throwing him like he weighed nothing.

The bump was so brutal that Paul Wight was taken out of the match because of it, and it's been announced on AEW TV since the match that Paul will be out of action for the foreseeable future.

