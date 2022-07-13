"This will be my last hoorah" - Paul Wight fka The Big Show confirms debuting decades-old gimmick on his AEW return

Wrestling legend Paul Wight is best known these days for being an announcer on AEW Dark: Elevation, as well as an occasional in-ring performer.

However, his upcoming final run in the ring is likely to be as the iconic character "Captain Insano" from the comedy film "The Waterboy."

Starring Hollywood legends Adam Sandler and Kathy Bates, "The Waterboy" was released in 1998 and is regarded as one of the most memorable comedies to be released during the 1990s.

Wight (who was still potraying "The Giant" in WCW) made a cameo appearance in the film as Sandler's character Bobby Boucher Jr's hero, Captain Insano.

90s WWE @90sWWE Big Show as Captain Insano in the movie The Waterboy Big Show as Captain Insano in the movie The Waterboy https://t.co/yGImCCrzYM

Now, after all of these years, it seems as if the world will finally get to see what Captain Insano is truly made of. Speaking with Wrestling Inc., the former world champion confirmed that the captain will be appearing in AEW sometime in the future.

"He’ll be back. The guy who wrote The Waterboy has approved. Tony Khan and I have secured the rights to Captain Insano. There’s already an outfit made, the whole nine yards. We’re doing a lot of prep work, and this will be my last hoorah so to speak." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

With the idea that a run as Captain Insano might be Paul Wight's last hoorah inside the squared circle, the former WWE superstar has got some realistic expectations for what Insano could do in AEW.

“Let’s be honest I don’t think this character is going to be a killer going out there trying to beat Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship,” Wight said. “At this point, I think this character is just to have fun. We’ll see how it goes, but for me right now, this is just a chance to have fun with this character and be a bright spot on the show. We’ll see how I’m feeling, and we’ll see how everybody takes off with it." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Paul Wight isn't the only former WrestleMania main eventer that stars in The Waterboy

During his time in WWE as The Big Show, Paul Wight had the distinction of being part of a WrestleMania main event, when he was part of a fatal four-way match for the WWE Championship in 2000 against The Rock, Triple H and Mick Foley.

However, Wight's appearance in "The Waterboy" meant that out of everyone in the cast, he was one of two men in the movie who had main evented WWE's biggest show of the year.

Santa Claus, CEO @SantaInc Who is the greatest "as themself" cameo in a movie?



I was going to say Marcel Marceau's one word "Non!" in Mel Brooks' "Silent Movie", or Kurt Vonnegut in "Back to School", but I might actually have to go with Lawrence Taylor in "The Waterboy". Who is the greatest "as themself" cameo in a movie?I was going to say Marcel Marceau's one word "Non!" in Mel Brooks' "Silent Movie", or Kurt Vonnegut in "Back to School", but I might actually have to go with Lawrence Taylor in "The Waterboy". https://t.co/ugDzw22XC9

The other man in the movie who had main evented WrestleMania was NFL legend Lawrence Taylor, who made a cameo appearance to give Sandler's character some advice.

Taylor headlined WrestleMania five years before Paul Wight did when he beat Bam Bam Bigelow at WrestleMania 11 in 1995. WWE legend Pat Patterson may have been the special guest referee, but nevertheless, Taylor holds an unbeaten record in WWE with this solitary win.

Captain Insano may never be in the main event of WrestleMania, but he might go unbeaten in AEW. What will Captain Insano's run in All Elite Wrestling look like? Only time will tell.

Find out which AEW star overpowered Brock Lesnar here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far