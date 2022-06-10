"The fear in that guy's eyes!" - AEW stars recall how Paul Wight once defended them

Paul Wight, formerly known as The Big Show or even The Giant to some WCW fans, has always been a terrorizing figure. However, in a recent interview, The Gunn Club shared a story of how Wight once saved them from an angry ship captain.

Being the sons of Billy Gunn, Colten and Austin spent a lot of their time around wrestlers. While the friendship between Billy and Paul isn't as public as Gunn's friendship with Road Dogg, the two go as far back as 1999. The two legends notably had a heated feud in 2001.

In their recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Austin recalled the trip they took where Paul Wight ended up defending them.

“We were on a wrestling cruise one time for Disney, and me and Colten were getting too crowded in the adult pool, so Big Show took us to the private pool to have some privacy and the boat captain started yelling at us," the star recalled. (1:00)

Austin continued, recounting how mad Wight became at the captain.

"And [Wight] grabbed the captain by the collar and he goes ‘If you ever talk to them like that I will throw you over this boat.’ The fear in that guy's eyes! Dude, I can’t even imagine!” Austin said. (1:27)

Paul Wight has always been known by fans for his gigantic stature and menacing in-ring ability. However, interviews like these reveal the big heart behind the man formally known as The Big Show.

Austin and Colten Gunn consider Paul Wight to be more like an uncle to them than Road Dogg

During the same interview, the brothers recalled how Paul Wight once gifted them an Xbox and PlayStation. They also noted that they saw very little of Road Dogg, Billy Gunn's most notable friend in wrestling.

“We didn’t see Road Dogg as much, unless we went to the shows. We saw Big Show more and he gave us our first Playstation and Xbox for Christmas, at the same time. I think he’s the closest one to being our uncle," Austin said. (00:21)

Billy Gunn and Paul Wight even once teamed up in a short lived tag team known as "The Show Gunns." The duo didn't get over with fans, but the two men clearly remained good friends.

