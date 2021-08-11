"Energy is completely different"- Paul Wight on the difference between AEW and WWE

Paul Wight recently commented on what it's like to work for WWE and AEW and where the two companies differ.

Paul Wight (formerly known as the Big Show) is one of the most decorated men of all time, with a career spanning nearly four decades. He was a major part of WWE for over 20 years before joining AEW as a commentator. Paul Wight's wealth of knowledge is a huge asset to AEW considering he has been involved in some of the greatest moments in wrestling history.

In an interview with WrestleZone, Paul Wight explained the difference in the processes in AEW and WWE, stating that AEW has a completely different energy compared to WWE. He called WWE a machine with people in well-defined roles while AEW allows a lot more freedom.

"For me, it's a different, different feeling altogether. WWE has been doing it for a long time, everybody has their roles, everybody has their gears, they are a cog in the machine, it snowballs and makes everything happen. The energy in AEW is completely different. There's people handling multiple roles. There's people in positions doing roles that you wouldn't think they'd normally be doing. But with that comes an incredible amount of freedom," Paul Wight explained.

Paul Wight has been a good signing for AEW

Paul Wight was signed as a commentator for AEW Dark: Elevation, which was a new role for him. He has done a good job, all things considered. He and Tony Schiavone are the usual presence on the commentary table. Wight puts over characters and explains the in-ring action very well, which is to be expected of someone with his knowledge. His presence most certainly improves the viewing experience.

Apart from being a commentator, Paul Wight also acts as a backstage mentor for AEW's young roster. Wight is one of the best big men in wrestling history who managed to stay relevant for multiple decades, which is not an easy thing to do.

All that remains to be seen is whether we get a final in-ring run from the World's Largest Athlete. Who would you like to see him in the ring with? Do you think he can have another memorable match? Let us know in the comments.

