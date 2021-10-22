"It's super exciting" - Paul Wight on leaving WWE to sign with AEW

AEW star and former WWE Champion Paul Wight was recently a guest on the Brandon Kravitz Podcast. During his appearance on the show, Wight opened up about choosing to leave WWE to sign with AEW and explained his reasoning.

Wight said that AEW is a "super exciting" place to be right now, praising the product and its authenticity, and putting over the roster for making the product unique.

"It's super exciting. It's one of the main things that influenced me to make that transition to leave WWE and come to AEW, to be a part of something that's growing and be a part of something that's really authentic," Wight said. "I think that's the thing that's really amazing about AEW is the talent, it's really coming from the talent, it's a very authentic product, I don't know how else to explain it."

Paul Wight on his in-ring return at AEW All Out

Paul Wight wrestled his first match in AEW at All Out against QT Marshall of The Factory. Despite entering the ring for the first time in a while, Wight was impressive and quite easily beat the younger star, who also had members of The Factory to back him up.

When asked about ring rust, Wight explained what it was like training his brain to take bumps again.

"The hard part is just telling your brain to be quiet. It’s not natural to fall down, it’s not natural to take bumps in our business and when you haven’t done it in a while, your brain’s kind of like, ‘I shouldn’t fall down.’ You have to just relax and remember your body knows what to do and your subconscious knows what to do and just have fun and go do it so yes, it’s fun to get back in the ring and have some fun, lace up my boots and get in there and rock and roll a little bit.

Also Read

Wight is currently doing commentary on AEW Dark Elevation and we haven't yet seen much of a payoff to the Gunn Club turning on him before All Out.

If any quotes are used from this article please add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Edited by Arvind Sriram