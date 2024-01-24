Paul Wight (fka The Big Show) almost made his debut in major promotion with a different look, reveals veteran

According to a veteran, WCW had some different plans for the debut of the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Paul Wight (fka The Big Show) back in 1995.

Wight is undeniably a legend in pro wrestling, as he has been in the business for decades. He is still an active in-ring competitor. Wight is currently signed with AEW and makes occasional TV appearances. However, he is best known for his time in the WWE.

Prior to signing with the world's biggest wrestling promotion, Wight was already a prominent star in WCW, where he made his debut back in 1995. Wight debuted under the name "The Giant" and was a member of Kevin Sullivan's faction.

However, Wight's WCW debut was going to look a lot different, according to former WCW manager Sonny Onoo. Speaking on AdFreeShows, he Onoo:

"I found Andre the Giant’s mask, which I didn’t realise I had. That mask, we were gonna use it for Paul Wight, when Paul Wight was coming in." [H/T: Inside The Ropes]

The plan for The Giant's WCW debut was to make him wear Andre The Giant's mask and confront Hulk Hogan. However, Sonny revealed that the plans were abandoned due to concerns that it might confuse the fans.

Paul Wight (fka The Big Show) on his retirement plans and future

Wight has wrestled a few matches after signing with AEW in February 2021. Speaking on the Battlegrounds podcast recently, Wight opened up on his retirement plans:

"I probably got a year-and-a-half, two years left before [I retire]. It's just really about trying to help this younger talent and then moving on to that commentary role, and then it's up to the younger talent. Right now I'm still froggy and want to have fun and play a little bit, but I've had plenty of matches, I've done plenty of tours, I've had plenty of rivalries and right now it's kind of like ... helping the product out," said Paul Wight. [H/T - WrestlingInc.]

The Giant last appeared on AEW TV during an episode of Dynamite in an eight-man street fight, where he was slammed through a car by Powerhouse Hobbs. Only time will tell when his next TV appearance will be.

