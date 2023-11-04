Paul Wight (fka The Big Show) drops a potential hint at retirement after AEW return on Dynamite

AEW star Paul Wight, fka The Big Show, is one of the most powerful giants in the business. He made his AEW debut in 2021 as a commentator. Despite being bought as an official, he has already wrestled four matches and is yet to be defeated in the promotion.

The former WWE Champion's career had many unforgettable moments. The 51-year-old star returned on AEW Dynamite this week. Also, Wight confirmed that he will be involved in an eight-man-tag-team match alongside Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, and Kota Ibushi against The Don Callis Family on the November 15 edition of Dynamite.

Speaking on the Battleground podcast, Paul talked about the time he had left before retirement and what his role would be following that.

"I probably got a year-and-a-half, two years left before [I retire]. It's just really about trying to help this younger talent and then moving on to that commentary role, and then it's up to the younger talent. Right now I'm still froggy and want to have fun and play a little bit, but I've had plenty of matches, I've done plenty of tours, I've had plenty of rivalries and right now it's kind of like ... helping the product out," said Paul Wight. [H/T - WrestlingInc.]

Dave Meltzer gives a worrying update regarding Paul Wight

Paul Wight signed with AEW in 2021. He last wrestled in March 2021 on AEW Dark: Elevation against Austin Green, where The Giant won.

Speaking on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer said that the Giant hasn't wrestled for months and raised concern over Wight's health.

"I heard that when Paul Wight was back in OVW just a couple of weeks ago. And you know, I think guest ring announcer or something like that, [he] made a guest appearance. And I heard that his movement was not good. And, you know, he stood there, he had big braces on his knees. Yeah, he’s a big guy, and he’s 51 years old. And he’s had, you know, all kinds of knee problems and other problems."

The 51-year-old star will return to in-ring action after almost one year.

