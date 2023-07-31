Paul Wight (fka The Big Show) gets honest about comparison between WWE and AEW

Former WWE Superstar and current AEW star Paul Wight (fka The Big Show), recently shed light on the comparisons being drawn between the two promotions.

In 2021 Paul Wight left WWE, he made a remarkable debut in AEW setting the stage for a new chapter in his illustrious career. The highly anticipated debut took place during Dynamite in 2021. Wight's arrival was a tightly guarded secret.

Since joining the promotion, Wight has competed in four matches to date. His first in-ring match took place at All Out 2021, where he faced off against QT Marshall. His most recent match occurred in March 2022.

During an interview with TalkSPORT, Paul Wight addressed the inevitable comparisons between AEW and WWE, emphasizing the distinctiveness of each promotion.

"I think we're on a steady growth program for what we're doing right now. Again, you can't really compare the two with the legacy and the history and the years that WWE already has invested. But what you can do is look at our brand, our AEW brand, the talent that we're creating, the product that we're bringing in. It's a different product," Wight said.

Furthermore, he talked about the plans to explore international markets for such as the UK, where television viewership is strong:

"And the fans make the ultimate choice at the end of the day, but the more chances we get to get outside the US to come to our markets, markets where television is strong [like] in the UK and start expanding from there. I think there's a good opportunity, and there's enough fans in the world that I think there's room for us to become very successful." [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

While the comparison between both promotion may be inevitable, but recognizing their unique identities is essential in understanding the contributions to the world of professional wrestling.

AEW star Paul Wight talks about what Vince McMahon said to him when he joined the Tony Khan-led promotion

Vince McMahon had personally reached out to Paul Wight when he joined rival promotion of Tony Khan. Wight spent a combined 21 years with World Wrestling Entertainment between 1999 and 2021.

On an episode of Talk Is Jericho in 2021, Wight clarified that he and McMahon parted amicably.

"There's no animosity, there's no heat there at all. He called me, he said, 'Congratulations, you're gonna do fantastic over there. You're really gonna help their company. You have a lot to help here.' It was a very classy, classy move."

McMahon's supportive message to Wight acknowledges the value he brought to WWE.

What are your thoughts on comparions between WWE and AEW? Sound off in the comment section below.