Paul Wight (fka The Big Show) names top 5 strongest wrestlers of all time; ranks WWE legend Goldberg last on his list

Former WWE star The Big Show, now known as Paul Wight in AEW, recently named his 5 strongest wrestlers of all time and included Goldberg on the list.

The Big Show was also called the World's Largest Athlete in the Stamford-based company. He is one of the greatest big men of all time, having won the WWE World Championship twice while winning the World Heavyweight Championship on two occasions as well.

He took to Twitter to name the five strongest wrestlers in his opinion. Mark Henry topped the list followed by John Cena, Brock Lesnar and Glenn Jacobs (fka Kane). Hall of Famer Goldberg was ranked fifth in the list.

"I will weigh in no pun intended. Curt was super athletic I was able to help him with the lift off. Goldberg had to stack and balance 0ver 450lbs. Strongest guys ever 1.) @TheMarkHenry 2.) @JohnCena 3.) @BrockLesnar 4.) @GlennJacobsTN [email protected] these gents are legit," Paul Wight tweeted.

You can check out the tweet below:

The eight-time WWE tag team champion joined AEW in February 2021. He joined the Tony Khan-led company as a commentator for the YouTube show Dark: Elevation alongside Tony Schiavone.

He never ruled out an in-ring return and made good on his promise when he stepped inside the squared circle at AEW All Out 2021. The two-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion took over and defeated QT Marshall in a squash match.

Since then, he has wrestled on Dark: Elevation on three different occasions. Two of them were 3-on-1 matches while the third was a singles match against Austin Green. His last in-ring outing came in March 2022 and he was recently seen on AEW Rampage as an announcer, stepping in for Jim Ross.

Goldberg has been absent from WWE for almost a year

Goldberg's last match in WWE came at Elimination Chamber 2022. The Icon took on Roman Reigns in a match for the Universal Championship. The Tribal Chief came out on top by knocking his opponent out with a Guillotine submission.

Before the title match, the WCW legend was involved in a heated rivalry against Bobby Lashley. The former lost to the All Mighty in a world title match but faced him again at Crown Jewel 2021.

SoDuTw @SoDuTw On Raw Goldberg threatened Lashley with death at Crown Jewel.



In Pro Wrestling a babyface shouldn't promise something you can't deliver. However, in Saudi, it is a realistic possibility. On Raw Goldberg threatened Lashley with death at Crown Jewel.In Pro Wrestling a babyface shouldn't promise something you can't deliver. However, in Saudi, it is a realistic possibility.

In a No Holds Barred Falls Count Anywhere, the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion came out on top in one of his best matches in his second stint with the Stamford-based company.

Poll : 0 votes