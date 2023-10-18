Paul Wight (fka The Big Show) returning to popular promotion after nearly 2 decades

Former WWE Superstar Paul Wight fka Big Show is set to return to the popular wrestling promotion Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) after almost two decades.

Wight's last appearance in OVW was in 2006 when he defeated Mike Mizanin, aka The Miz. Since then, he has won multiple championships and become one of the biggest stars in the wrestling business today.

In 2021, The Big Show made a massive change in his career when he decided to quit WWE and join AEW. He served as an in-ring performer, a commentator for Dark: Elevation, and a mentor to the younger talent. He has not wrestled since August 2022.

However, earlier today, it was announced on Twitter that Paul Wight would be making an appearance in OVW on October 19, in Davis Arena after almost 20 years.

Wight, who wrestled his last match against Austin Green on Dark: Elevation, hasn't competed since. However, fans will wait for his appearance this Thursday on OVW to see what unfolds.

Paul Wight recalls what Vince McMahon said to him when he joined AEW

Vince McMahon had personally reached out to Paul Wight when he joined the rival promotion of Tony Khan. The Big Show spent 21 years with World Wrestling Entertainment between 1999 and 2021.

On an episode of Talk Is Jericho in 2021, Wight clarified that he and McMahon parted amicably.

"There's no animosity, there's no heat there at all. He called me, he said, 'Congratulations, you're gonna do fantastic over there. You're really gonna help their company. You have a lot to help here.' It was a very classy, classy move."

McMahon's supportive message to Wight acknowledges the value he brought to WWE.

