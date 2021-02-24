Paul Wight fka The Big Show signs with All Elite Wrestling

In what has come as an absolute shocker, All Elite Wrestling has announced the signing of Paul Wight, fka The Big Show in WWE. This is undoubtedly one of the biggest signings for AEW as Wight is a pro wrestling legend and a household name, thanks to his time in WWE as The Big Show.

It will be interesting to see how does AEW plan to use him. The promotion looks to be on a roll as WWE Hall of Famer Sting shocked the world by signing with All Elite Wrestling last year and appearing at AEW Winter is Coming. The tweet from AEW mentions that more information on this massive signing will be provided on Dynamite tonight.

The Big Show's last appearance for WWE and what to expect from his run in AEW?

The Big Show last appeared for WWE on the RAW Legends Night special episode in January where he was involved in a backstage segment with Randy Orton.

One of the rivalries to look forward to for The Big Show in AEW will be against basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal, who has appeared in AEW recently. The Big Show and Shaquille O'Neal clashed during the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 32 and the basketball legend has expressed his desire to face The World's Largest Athlete again.

