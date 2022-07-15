Paul Wight speaks his mind on how a former WWE star has more freedom in AEW (Exclusive)

Paul Wight spoke about former WWE star Jon Moxley in an in-depth discussion with Sportskeeda Wrestling. He elaborated upon how Moxley got to be himself with his immense freedom in the company.

Once upon a time, The Big Show and Dean Ambrose were both integral components of WWE programming. But both chose to walk away from the world's largest sports entertainment promotion and reset their careers in AEW.

Wight mentioned how quiet and reserved Moxley is in a special Sportskeeda Wrestling exclusive:

"You know I love Jon to death, I love his wife, Renee [Paquette]. Jon's a very quiet dude backstage, he's not gonna you know, stand up in the middle of the locker room and tell jokes or you know lead a karaoke song or anything like that." (3.18-3.33)

He further explained how genuine Jon Moxley's character is, thanks to the amount of freedom he's enjoying in the company:

"He's a very serious dude but at the same time, to see the way his promos are going, his matches are going, Jon's doing exactly what he loves and how he loves to do it and I'm so happy for him that he gets to express his character the way he wants to and has that freedom in AEW," said Wight. (3:34 - 3:50)

Check out the interview with the former WWE star by clicking on the link below.

Catch many former WWE stars dominating the AEW roster on Eurosport

Aside from Moxley and Wight, Miro (formerly Rusev), CM Punk, Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan), Ruby Soho (fka Ruby Riott), Toni Storm, Sting, and FTR (formerly The Revival) are just some of the former WWE stars you can catch every single week on AEW Dynamite and Rampage.

Indians can watch all of the action exclusively on Eurosport and Eurosport HD.

If you use any of the quotes in your esteemed publication, please embed the video and link back to this article.

Alberto Del Rio wished Paige well following her departure from WWE. Details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far