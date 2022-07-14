Paul Wight is teaching a massive AEW star to be a 'little bit meaner' (Exclusive)

AEW star Paul Wight is working with Indian giant Satnam Singh to make him a little bit meaner.

Singh is a former basketball player who signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2021 and is currently aligned with Sonjay Dutt and Jay Lethal. Standing in at 7 feet 4 inches, comparisons to the resident giant, Paul Wight, are inevitable. That said, the latter is full of praise for the young AEW star.

"Wow. There's so much potential there. He's an incredible athlete. Incredible student. I've had a chance to work with him on the side and help him with a lot of little things. Here and there. Not too much. Cuz he's got enough coaches and stuff. I tried to show him a couple of little giant things here about being bigger and standing up taller and using your size," Wight said. (4.20-4.43)

The only aspect of Singh's personality that Wight is coaching him with is appearing meaner 'in the ring.' The AEW star is a mild-mannered gentle giant. Wight adds:

"He just needs time. I absolutely think that if he stays with it and stays as driven as he is, he's gonna be a hell of a talent for AEW. He's going to be a hell of a giant. He's going to make a mark for himself," Wight said. "If he stays on, he's going to be a guy that India's going to be really proud of. Because he's got all the tools to make it work. He's a smart, humble good kid. I just need to make him a little bit meaner." (4.57-5.23)

Now all of India can cheer their favorite AEW star

Dynamite and Rampage air across millions of households in India on EuroSport. Professional wrestling fans from across the country can cheer on their favorite big man as he runs through the roster with the utmost speed.

Only time will tell whether Satnam will make it big in the squared circle. But with valuable knowledge from veterans like Paul Wight, the sky is the limit.

