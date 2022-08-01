"I wrestled Drew McIntyre after WrestleMania and wrestled Randy Orton" - 6-time World Champion opens up about his final WWE run

AEW personality Paul Wight has shed some light on what it was like being The Big Show in WWE during his final run with the company, with the world's largest athlete citing wanting more as a reason he left.

Wight has been a member of the AEW roster since March 2021, and has made sporadic appearances in the ring during his run with the company so far.

He has also become a fixture in the commentary booth, announcing on AEW Dark: Elevation alongside Tony Schiavone and Mark Henry, while also acting as a coach backstage to help some of the younger talent perfect their craft.

All Elite Wrestling @AEW In addition to hosting Dark: Elevation with Tony Schiavone which premieres Monday, March 15th on our YouTube Channel, we will hear from Paul Wight FOR THE FIRST TIME in AEW next Wednesday LIVE on #AEWDyanmite ! Get your tickets NOW at AEWTIX.com In addition to hosting Dark: Elevation with Tony Schiavone which premieres Monday, March 15th on our YouTube Channel, we will hear from Paul Wight FOR THE FIRST TIME in AEW next Wednesday LIVE on #AEWDyanmite! Get your tickets NOW at AEWTIX.com https://t.co/CZelX2TBmL

But what was life like as The Big Show in his last run with WWE? Speaking with The Sports Courier, Paul Wight admitted that he really didn't do much in the last 18 months of his WWE career.

“I still like to compete a little bit here and there. That was one of the things I wanted to do more of in WWE, the last year and a half I was in WWE I really didn’t do much. I think I wrestled Drew McIntyre after WrestleMania and wrestled Randy Orton. So it was like in a year and a half I wrestled like twice, and at the time that wasn’t what I wanted, I wanted more interaction, more storyline, I wanted to compete more." [12:19-12:42].

Wight isn't too far from the truth. In his final two years with WWE, The Big Show wrestled a total of six matches between January and July 2020 after being sidelined throughout 2019.

After a few sporadic appearances at The Undertaker's retirement ceremony at Survivor Series 2020 and a "Legend's Night" edition of Raw in January 2021, Wight left WWE for new pastures.

Paul Wight believed that he had done it all as The Big Show in WWE

During the interview with The Sports Courier, Paul Wight admitted that one of the other reasons for leaving WWE to join AEW was that as The Big Show, he had done pretty much everything that he could.

"But then on a serious note, I’d done everything I could do there in WWE, I needed to get a fresh character and fresh things.” [12:43-12:49]

Wight certainly has a point as the list of accomplishments from his time in WWE is up there as one of the most decorated resumes in the company's history.

Chris Walder @WalderSports



Kurt Angle

Eddie Guerrero

Edge

Big Show

The Miz

Daniel Bryan

Chris Jericho

Dean Ambrose

Roman Reigns

Randy Orton



and now ... Seth Rollins.



#WrestleMania WWE Grand Slam Champions in new format:Kurt AngleEddie GuerreroEdgeBig ShowThe MizDaniel BryanChris JerichoDean AmbroseRoman ReignsRandy Ortonand now ... Seth Rollins. WWE Grand Slam Champions in new format:Kurt AngleEddie GuerreroEdgeBig ShowThe MizDaniel BryanChris JerichoDean AmbroseRoman ReignsRandy Ortonand now ... Seth Rollins.#WrestleMania

The World's Largest Athlete won both the WWE and World Heavyweight Championships twice, both the United States and Intercontinental titles on a single occasion each, as well as being a Tag Team Champion eight different times. He also held the defunct Hardcore Championship three times, as well as being a former ECW Champion.

What do you think is The Big Show's greatest accomplishment? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Please credit The Sports Courier and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

Was a former WWE Champion considered for Judgment Day? Hear our exclusive interview right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far