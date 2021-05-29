Paul Wight reveals which AEW stars have impressed him

Former WWE star Paul Wight, currently signed to AEW, recently named three members of the All Elite Wrestling roster who have impressed him.

Being a multiple-time world champion in WWE, Wight signed with AEW earlier this year after his contract with Vince McMahon's promotion expired. He hasn't entered an AEW ring yet and has been doing commentary on Dark: Elevation.

Paul Wight was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio. During the interview, the AEW star and WWE legend named John Silver and Abadon as two stars who have caught his eye. Another AEW star who has really impressed Paul Wight is Jade Cargill, who is still undefeated in the promotion:

"There’s a couple that have grown to be my favorites,” Wight said. “Some of the Dark Order guys. I did a sit down interview with John Silver. He’s got a great story and a great desire, great passion. As far as characters go, I’ve really gotten into, and I talk about this on our show Elevation, about how she makes me uncomfortable and nervous. But actually, I have so much admiration for what she’s created and what she does. Abadon. What she’s done with her character. She created in the wrestling business, which is very hard to be unique and be different and get something that has a chance to really get over with time. With her Abadon character, it’s nice to see the wheel can be reinvented so to speak."

"And then you look at raw, just, athletic ability, your girl Jade," Wight added. "You just look at her and her attitude is right. She’s humble, she’s hardworking, she busts her ass in the gym. But she’s got presence, which you and I both know no matter how hard you work, no how hard you do a hip toss or take a hip toss, it’s about presence." H/T: WrestlingINC

Paul Wight hosted the weigh-in on last night's AEW Dynamite

The weigh-in segment between Cody Rhodes and Anthony Ogogo on last night's AEW Dynamite was hosted by Paul Wight.

Both men came down to the ring flanked by members of their faction and also, in Cody's case, members of his family.

Cody Rhodes weighed in at 218 pounds, while Ogogo came in just a shade above at 219 pounds. Surprisingly, unlike a lot of weigh-ins we've seen in pro wrestling, this one did not end in a scuffle.

