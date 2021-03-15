"It was 10 o'clock at night" - Paul Wight reveals details of his first meeting with AEW President Tony Khan

WWE legend and AEW star Paul Wight fka Big Show was recently a guest on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette. During the interview, Wight revealed details of his first conversations with Tony Khan as well as his first meeting with the AEW President in Jacksonville.

Welllllllllll it’s @PaulWight day on Oral Sessions!!! I got to hang with my pal IRL, which was amazing! We talk his decision to head to @aew his goal of sitting at the commentary desk, his INSANE hip surgery, his early days breaking into the business https://t.co/PYf0J6HmfA — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) March 11, 2021

Paul Wight is a former WWE Champion and a former WCW World Heavyweight Champion. It will be interesting to see what plans AEW has for him inside the ring, as well as his role on commentary.

Speaking on Renee Paquette's podcast, Oral Sessions, Paul Wight opened up about his first conversations with Tony Khan on the phone. Wight revealed how he told Tony Khan of his wish to do color commentary in AEW:

"When we were talking on the phone, Tony was like 'what do you want to do?' and I said I want to do color commentary and I also want to wrestle. I've known Tony for a while and I think he was a little surprised."

In addition to hosting Dark: Elevation with @tonyschiavone24 which premieres Monday, March 15th on our YouTube Channel, we will hear from @PaulWight FOR THE FIRST TIME in AEW next Wednesday LIVE on #AEWDynamite! Get your tickets NOW at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/yP7SS2dqWm — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 27, 2021

Paul Wight describes his first meeting with Tony Khan

Paul Wight also described his first meeting with AEW President Tony Khan. Wight revealed how he came to Jacksonville to meet Tony Khan only after his WWE contract had expired. Wight also revealed that the secretive meeting between the two took place in the office late at night, around 10 pm. He also gave details of what he and Tony Khan discussed during the meetings:

"I hit him up and I came up to Jacksonville after my WWE contract expired. I made sure everything was legal there, got all my ducks in a row and then I came up. I think we had talks in the office when no one was here, you know, I think it was 10 o'clock at night when we were up here. We talked and I talked about what my passions were for the industry, my passion about psychology and getting talent over, working with talent and the potential that AEW has."

Paul Wight is set to do commentary on AEW Dark Elevation along with Tony Schiavone. The first episode of AEW Dark Elevation will air later tonight on AEW's YouTube channel.

