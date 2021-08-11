Paul Wight reveals how live crowds affect AEW

In a recent interview with WrestleZone, AEW Dark: Elevation commentator Paul Wight revealed how working with live crowds is vastly different from working closed shows.

Paul Wight claimed crowds provide an opportunity to get immediate feedback on how characters and storylines are being received. He stated that AEW fans' enthusiasm validates the work the company is putting in to produce great shows.

"Slotting into a live audience, you get to know how your product's getting received, how your message is getting across, how your character is getting across, the storyline is getting across," Wight said. "So you see this overwhelming reception we had.

"In Texas, in Charlotte, we've already sold out our shows in Chicago. To see that audience enthusiasm really is justification to the energy that everyone is putting in AEW. I like the fact that the characters in AEW are much more authentic. I've said that, there's a good philosophy to have a structured character and this is the way we like to present it."

AEW has been on a roll since they started touring again

Last week, AEW created its own history, crossing one million viewers for four straight shows for the first time. AEW Road Rager in Miami got the ball rolling as the company got back on the road, performing in front of live crowds.

AEW is white-hot right now just by doing something really simple; producing must-see television. Glad to see they’re being rewarded with great TV viewership and ratings numbers. — AEW Info (@aewinfo) August 5, 2021

Since then, AEW has not taken the proverbial foot off the pedal, producing excellent wrestling shows every week. This is easily the hottest the product has ever been and with the likes of CM Punk and Daniel Bryan reportedly yet to join, one can only imagine how much better it can get.

If you use any quotes from this article, please backlink the interview and give an h/t to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Edited by Alex Turk