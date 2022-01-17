"Who the f*** wrote this and why?" – AEW star reveals outburst at WWE script given by Vince McMahon's creative team

AEW commentator and occasional wrestler Paul Wight revealed his outburst at a WWE script during his time in Vince McMahon's company.

Paul Wight, known as The Big Show in WWE, started his career as a formidable giant in the Connecticut-based company. He didn't get too much promo time, which was to be expected as his character didn't need that.

While speaking on Wrestling with Freddie, The World's Largest Athlete recalled his outburst at being handed a four-page long script:

"That’s exactly what happened because now, understand at the time, Freddie, I talked in WWE once in a while. For whatever reason, I guess Vince didn’t like the way I did promos or didn’t like the fact that a giant talked. Whatever the reason was, I didn’t talk that much. I didn’t have a promo segment every RAW, that wasn’t my gig. So when I got this promo, I was like 'are you f’in kidding me!?’'Like, I haven’t done a promo in four months and now I’ve got like four f****** pages to try to memorize, and I’ve got segments of wrestling that I’ve gotta do, like, 'who the f*** wrote this and why?'"

When did Paul Wight last wrestle in AEW?

Paul Wight made a surprising jump from WWE to AEW in early 2021. At the time, he was advertised as a color commentator for AEW's YouTube show Dark: Elevation. However, the former WWE Champion made his in-ring return at All Out 2021.

Paul WIght defeated QT Marshall at the September pay-per-view and made two more in-ring appearances on Elevation. Both were three-on-one handicap matches that Wight won. His last match for AEW was on October 23, when he faced Arjun Singh, Carlie Bravo, and Cole Karter, picking up the win in just over two minutes.

