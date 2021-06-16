Paul Wight's AEW ring gear possibly revealed

It looks like Paul Wight's in-ring debut in AEW is on the horizon, as he seems all set to wrestle in his new ring gear. At least, that's what a recent photo gas led many fans to believe.

Paul Wight shocked the wrestling world after he left WWE in March 202, a he worked for 22 years for the company as the Big Show. He then joined AEW as a broadcaster for the YouTube show, AEW Dark: Elevation and as an in-ring talent.

However, despite shining in his commentating duties, fans were clamoring to see him get into the squared circle for a marquee match against any of the top talents in the promotion.

AEW President Tony Khan was recently profiled by Forbes, and the header photo of the story shows several stars standing in and around the ring. Paul Wight can be seen in this picture, and he's wearing his new outfit, which doesn't look much different than what he wore in WWE.

Not Paul Wight in ring gear!!! 👀 #AEW #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/ulHsuhyvDr — Kenny Majid - A Kenny For Your Thoughts Podcast (@akfytwrestling) June 15, 2021

Though neither Paul Wight nor AEW has confirmed if this gear will be the former Big Show's official ring gear, fans have already taken a liking to it.

Who could Paul Wight wrestle in his AEW debut?

Paul Wight in AEW

AEW has a deep and stacked roster that boasts of a wide range of performers. For this reason, the promotion has plenty of options on the table when it comes to Paul Wight's first opponent.

Heavyweights like Brian Cage, Wardlow, or for that matter, even Mark Henry, with whom Wight shares a history in WWE, could be compelling rivals for the legend.

Otherwise, Wight could even wrestle young guns like Darby Allin, MJF, or Sammy Guevara. These AEW stars can use the size difference to tell a different story than the matches with the heavyweights named above.

Do you like Paul Wight's new in-ring gear? Whom do you wanna square off first in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

To stay updated with the latest news, rumors, and controversies in WWE and AEW every day, subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s YouTube channel.

Edited by Colin Tessier