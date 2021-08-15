Paul Wight teases a new look ahead of in-ring return in AEW

Paul Wight signed with AEW earlier this year after his contract with WWE expired. It came as a shock to the many fans who expected Wight to be a lifer in WWE. Wight first signed with WWE in 1999.

Since then, Wight has mostly done commentary on AEW Dark Elevation alongside Tony Schiavone. He is now gearing up for a return to the ring. In a recent interview with WrestleZone, Paul Wight opened up about changing up his look for his in-ring AEW debut.

Wight said that he wanted to change up his look from what fans were used to during his time in WWE. He added that it was all about finding both a new look and the right look:

"It’s funny, I’ve changed my ring gear three times since then. [laughs] This is the first time in, I don’t know how many years I finally get to reinvent myself a little bit. I’m trying to find updated gear that’s not so much retro, the same gear that we’ve seen me in for years and years and years. Stuff that’s more appealing for toy manufacturing for merchandising and branding, trying to experience all that and just finding a new look that encompasses who Paul Wight is, so it’s a discovery process right now."

Wight also joked that he was "driving the photo guys nuts" because he kept changing his mind:

"I’m driving the photo guys nuts at AEW because I’m trying to find something I like and then change my mind. So, this is the first time in—geez; I don’t know? I guess back in the Dungeon of Doom [days] since I’ve had the chance to really figure out, ‘this is what I’m going to look like, this is how I’m going to perform, this is what I’ll be comfortable performing in.’ So, yeah, we’re still experimenting and still having fun, but I think I’ve got it narrowed down now. We’ve got some good options out there for a different look."

Paul Wight confronted QT Marshall and The Factory on AEW Dynamite

It looked like QT Marshall was finally going to apologize to AEW commentator Tony Schiavone on Dynamite last week. Instead, he ended up getting Nick Comoroto to grab Schiavone's son from the front row. Schiavone Jr. was then dragged into the ring where QT Marshall forced Tony Schiavone to apologize, before hitting his son with a Diamond Cutter.

Paul Wight's music then hit and he came down to make the save for his commentary partner on Dark Elevation. Wight looked mad as hell as he entered the ring. QT Marshall pushed Aaron Solo at Wight before running out of the ring along with Comoroto. Wight then hit Solo with a chokeslam.

Check out the latest episode of Top Story, where Sportskeeda's Jose G and Kevin Kellam break down Tony Khan's revalation of 2 UFC Champions potentially showing up on the upcoming AEW Dynamite:

Subscribe to the Sportskeeda Wrestling YouTube channel for more such content!

Edited by Jack Cunningham