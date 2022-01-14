"I'm going to blow up your bathroom" – Details on WWE Chairman Vince McMahon's reaction to top AEW star's promo class

AEW star Paul Wight recently recalled a hilarious anecdote about attending one of Vince McMahon's promo classes during his time in WWE.

One of the most respected wrestling veterans in the business, Wight departed WWE last year after a nearly two-decade stint. Since then, he has worked for AEW, performing multiple roles for the upstart promotion.

Despite not being contracted by WWE anymore, Wight often talks about his time working for Vince McMahon. During his recent appearance on the Wrestling With Freddie podcast, the former Big Show recalled one of the only promos his former boss seemingly enjoyed.

Wight disclosed that the promo's premise was about him warning his enemy not to let him enter his house as he would "clog the toilet" and "blow up the bathroom." The AEW star stated that since McMahon enjoys such humor, it was his only promo that the WWE chairman ever liked:

“Basically the premise was, if I’m your enemy, why you shouldn’t invite me to your house. I said, ‘I’m going to go to your master bathroom and I’m going to blow your bathroom up. I’m going to clog the toilet.’ Vince loves that sh*t humor, but it was a good story of how I’m going to get close to you, how I’m going to be your friend, and when you’re not looking, I’m going to go into your main bathroom and destroy it. That was the only promo I think I’ve ever done that he liked.” (H/T - WrestlingNews)

AEW's Paul Wight on handling success in the business

Since Wight is a multi-time world champion, the AEW star can be termed as one of the most successful pro-wrestlers of our time. However, when it comes to dealing with success, Paul Wight revealed that he never let fame go to his head since he never considered it to be "real" in the first place:

“It doesn’t go to your head because, and I mean this in the kindest way possible, it never went to my head because it’s not real. It’s entertainment and I’m playing a character. All I ever wanted to do was whatever character I was, play it the best that I could.”

Talking about his AEW career, apart from serving as a broadcaster for Dark: Elevation, Wight has competed in two matches, the first of which took place at All Out 2021. There's no clarity if AEW has plans for him as an in-ring competitor.

Also Read Article Continues below

What do you make of Paul Wight's career in Tony Khan's promotion so far? Sound off in the comments section below.

Vince Russo has an issue with a current AEW Champion's booking. More details here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh