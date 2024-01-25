"People put him above Dominik, btw," "Two years in, and he can't cut a promo" - Twitter mocks Hook's awkward AEW segment

Hook recently challenged Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship but failed to dethrone the latter. On this week's Dynamite, the two were part of an in-ring segment, drawing varied reactions from fans.

While Joe is known for his remarkable promo skills, fans are seemingly not fond of Hook's work on the microphone. The Samoan Submission Machine and his rival's recent exchange on Dynamite included some awkward moments. A Twitter user posted a clip of the segment with the following caption:

"This is Low-Ki coded like crazy," they wrote.

You can view the tweet below:

In response to the post, many fans criticized The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil's mic skills. Some even compared him to WWE RAW Superstar Dominik Mysterio.

You can view some of the notable reactions in the images below:

Is Hook set to undergo a character change in AEW?

As mentioned, Hook lost his high-profile title match against Samoa Joe on last week's Dynamite. Since then, fans have been speculating whether he would change his on-screen character and return to the championship picture.

During his recent promo battle with Samoa Joe, The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil seemed distraught but refrained from engaging in a physical altercation with his rival. The company could look to repackage Hook after his loss to Joe and present him as a serious threat to the former WWE star's title reign.

Of course, changing the persona of a wrestler is a big task and is a risky move. It remains to be seen if the Tony Khan-led creative team is ready to spend some months creating a whole new character for Hook.

What do you think? Will Hook undergo a character change in AEW soon? Tell us in the comments section below.