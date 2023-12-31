Photo: AEW finally unveils brand new championship

A new title was unveiled tonight at AEW Worlds End upon the culmination of the Continental Classic Tournament. Fans were treated to a first look at the Continental Title as Eddie Kingston battled Jon Moxley.

After Tony Khan announced the AEW Continental Classic Tournament a month and a half ago, it was revealed that the winner would receive the new title. However, Eddie Kingston wanted to increase the stakes by putting his ROH World and NJPW Strong Openweight Championships on the line as well.

Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston, who won the tournament's Gold League and Blue League, respectively, battled for the prestigious triple crown at Worlds End.

Before the match started, a title match animation appeared on the screen, showing a concept image of the Continental Championship. This was the first time the title was seen on TV after previously being covered by a black velvet cloth.

Ultimately, Eddie Kingston won the bout, and the actual title belt was unveiled. Not only did The Mad King end up defending both his championships in the tournament, but he earned a third one in the process.

