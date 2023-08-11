AEW star Miro (fka Rusev) was recently seen having a good time with his wife and a WWE Superstar at a Taylor Swift concert at SoFi Stadium.

After a long hiatus, Miro returned to AEW TV on the debut episode of the promotion's new Saturday show, Collision, a couple of months ago. Although he has not been in a notable program since his return, The Redeemer has been decimating his opponents and continues to gain much-needed momentum.

Miro also seems to be having a fun time outside of the squared circle. He was seen hanging out with his wife, Lana, and WWE Superstar and close friend Sheamus and his wife, as well. Both couples enjoyed the Taylor Swift concert at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Interestingly, it is the same stadium that hosted WrestleMania 39 earlier this year.

Miro shared a picture of himself, his wife Lana, and Sheamus and his wife, Isabella Revilla, on his Instagram story. You can see his story here:

Miro, Sheamus, Lana and Isabella at Swiftys concert

Will Miro ever return to WWE?

Miro had a decent career during his time at the biggest wrestling promotion. He was so over with the fans at one point as well, with the "Rusev Day" gimmick. However, the Stamford-based promotion failed to capitalize on his momentum and he was later released.

He then signed with AEW but didn't have the best career despite a decent start and was on a long hiatus prior to his return on Collision. There were rumors of him returning to WWE amidst his hiatus, as well. Moreover, Miro's wife Lana also claimed, while speaking to 92.7 WMAY, that he would return:

“Rusev Day will never die, and it’s always gonna be around. The kids are gonna want to sing it, and I’m sure it will make a return in WWE at some point. Rusev, well, whatever he shows back in, whatever frickin’ name or gimmick or character he returns at some point, is gonna be iconic. And let’s be honest, we know that everyone always returns back to WWE at some point.” [H/T Cageside Seats]

It remains to be seen what All Elite Wrestling has in store for him after his recent return. His fans, however, will have to wait and see if he decides to jump ship once again in the future.

