AEW's newest signee, Renee Paquette, shared a picture on her social media profile celebrating her and Jon Moxley's anniversary.

Renee Paquette (fka Renee Young) met Jon Moxley during their time in WWE. The couple had kept their love life a secret for a long time. Once the couple went public, they were also featured in a season of Total Divas. The couple married in 2017 and were blessed with a baby girl last year.

During an interview with the E! Network, Paquette shared her weird wedding experience. She mentioned that it happened overnight after the couple had a bad day, and to make things better, Moxley suggested they get married, and she agreed.

"Jon and I got married for $500 which included the tip and that was it. We called it a day. I happen to have a white dress hanging in my closet. Same thing we were like, we had a weird bad day. I went up to bed and a bit of a mood. He comes storming up after me. [He was like] ‘We’re gonna get married right now.’ [I was like] ‘Okay, s***, here we go,'" Renee Paquette said. [H/T: SEScoops]

Renee shared a picture on her Instagram with a message appreciating her husband.

"9 years with this guy. That’s almost a decade. I mean, it’s basically a decade. My husband. Baby daddy. Favorite person. 🥰🥰," Renee wrote in the caption.

AEW stars and fans react to Renee Paquette and Jon Moxley's anniversary

Many AEW and WWE stars reacted to Renee's post and shared their love for the couple.

Ring of Honor Tag Team Champion - Dax Harwood

Mum and dad!!" - Saraya comented

Former WWE Divas Champion Saraya (fka Paige)

WWE Hall of Famer and one-half of the Bella Twins, Brie Bella, also shared her love for the couple. Current WWE Superstar Zelina Vega and several others also reacted to Renee's anniversary post.

Fans also reacted to Renee's message.

Teri Luedtke @Timelessness06 @ReneePaquette That is really cool. I’m glad you two found each other and that you guys are happy. @ReneePaquette That is really cool. I’m glad you two found each other and that you guys are happy.

People also appreciated Jon Moxley's run in AEW.

BC @CrawleyJr @ReneePaquette Your husband is the heart soul of AEW ! The man has the company on his back. Best in the world ! @ReneePaquette Your husband is the heart soul of AEW ! The man has the company on his back. Best in the world !

In April 2019, Jon Moxley left WWE and in the following month in May signed with All Elite Wrestling and made his debut at the inaugural Double Or Nothing pay-per-view.

His wife left WWE in 2020 and focussed on her YouTube channel where she has her own podcast, 'The Sessions'. Paquette has interviewed several wrestlers from both AEW and WWE on her podcast.

This month she too signed with AEW and is now working alongside her husband yet again.

Following his anniversary, Jon Moxley is set to defend his title against one-third of the AEW Trios Champion Penta El Zero Meido on this week's Dynamite.

