PHOTO: Top AEW star shows incredible 10-year transformation with Cody Rhodes

AEW star Anthony Bowens has taken to social media to show off his 10-year transformation with Cody Rhodes.

Alongside Max Caster, Anthony Bowens is a part of The Acclaimed. Since arriving in AEW, the duo has caught the attention of fans with their catchy rap diss tracks during their entrance.

Taking to Twitter, Anthony Bowens shared an incredible collage of two images. The first was him alongside Rhodes in a gym from a decade ago. Meanwhile, the other image was a present-day photo of both stars.

Bowens also had an interesting caption for the image, as he took to Twitter to write the following:

"We age like fine wine #10yearchallenge," - wrote Anthony Bowens.

The Acclaimed also unsuccessfully challenged for the AEW Tag Team Championships in the past. However, Caster and Bowens could soon find themselves in contention to challenge for tag titles once again.

Cody Rhodes is the reigning TNT Champion

Cody Rhodes is the current AEW TNT Champion in his third reign. He won the title after beating Sammy Guevara on the Holiday Bash special of Dynamite.

Rhodes was initially set to defend his title against Sammy Guevara at the AEW Battle Of The Belts. However, he had to withdraw from the match after not being medically cleared.

Despite Cody's absence, Sammy Guevara competed for the interim TNT Championship. The Spanish God defeated Dustin Rhodes in a brutal singles match.

After the match, Guevara was confronted by AEW's rising star, Daniel Garcia. The interim TNT Champion will be defending his title against him on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite. The winner of the bout could face Cody in a title unification bout.

