Photo: AEW star pays tribute to WWE legend Steve Austin

AEW star Brody King recently took to Twitter to share a photo of himself trying to pull off the look of WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Steve Austin's run in WWE is one of the greatest legacies of any pro-wrestler till date. In 1995, the anti-hero became a part of WWE and defeated Matt Hardy in his debut match on RAW. After that, there was no stopping his rise to fame.

Stone Cold Steve Austin usually sports camo half-pants as his staple look, alongside heavy boots and knee pads. AEW star Brody King was inspired by The Texas Rattlesnake and tried on his look.

On Twitter, King shared a photo where he sported the same breed of camo half-pants. He also had a cheeky caption for the post, paying tribute to Steve Austin.

“Cold Stone” Brody King.

You can click on the tweet below to see the photo he posted.

Brody King is currently in a feud with Darby Allin, while his faction is seemingly in conflict with WCW legend Sting. It remains to be seen what is next for the House of Black in the coming weeks.

Fans had a field day with reactions to the WWE legend tribute

Brody King's surprising photo post garnered a lot of reactions from fans, most of whom seemed appreciative.

A number of Twitter users commented on the incomplete look, requesting the House of Black member to complete the outfit.

G H E E D @gheedstreasure @Brodyxking Jsut needs the god’s hate embroidery on the shirt socks and shoes. Bet stone cold couldn’t top that embroidery game @Brodyxking Jsut needs the god’s hate embroidery on the shirt socks and shoes. Bet stone cold couldn’t top that embroidery game

Furthermore, a few commenters also pointed out the similarity to Mance Warner, a professional wrestler currently on the independent circuit.

However, a few comments seemingly mocked the AEW star for his cosplay attempts, albeit in good humor.

The photo seemingly indicates the reason behind Brody King frequently sporting camo gear.

Do you want to see Stone Cold Steve Austin make an appearance in AEW? Sound off in the comments below!

