Photo: AEW star Penelope Ford unveils new look

AEW star Penelope Ford has caught the attention of fans on social media following her recent appearance on Dynamite as she unveiled her new and improved look.

Ford accompanied Kip Sabian, The Butcher, and The Blade to the ring for their trios match against Sting, Darby Allin, and Orange Cassidy on the March 22nd edition of Dynamite. The match was born out of a backstage attack at AEW's first-ever "House Rules" event.

While the action in the ring was certainly eye-catching, a number of fans couldn't take their eyes off of Penelope Ford, who looked noticeably different from her previous appearance in AEW.

Not only had the AEW star dyed her hair a light shade of lilac, but it was also the first time she was able to show off her new lips, which had some work done on them. Ford was very happy with how they turned out, as she promoted the lady that did the procedure on Instagram.

"I'm obsessed with my lips. I have had my lips filled three times and I only let the best and only, @triciavermilya_aesthetics to touch them. Thank you for making them plump and perfect." said @the_penelopeford.

Penelope's husband Kip Sabian also sported an altered look on Dynamite, with the British star also dying his hair a different color. Unfortunately, for Kip, his choice of purple wasn't enough to throw Sting, Darby Allin, and Orange Cassidy off their game.

Penelope Ford recently won a championship in Japan

During their brief stint away from AEW, both Penelope Ford and Kip Sabian traveled to Japan to compete for one of All Elite Wrestling's international partners: DDT Pro Wrestling.

While Sabian was booked for two matches in Japan, Ford didn't have a place on the card. But that didn't stop her from winning one of the most notorious titles in wrestling today.

Penelope Ford pinned Saki Akai to become the 1557th Ironman Heavymetalweight Champion at today's DDT show in Nagoya. Penelope Ford pinned Saki Akai to become the 1557th Ironman Heavymetalweight Champion at today's DDT show in Nagoya. 😭https://t.co/XbOifAai0h

Penelope Ford won DDT's Ironman Heavymetalweight Championship from Saki Akai backstage at the "Friendship, Effort and Victory in Nagoya" event on February 18th. The title is the company's version of WWE's Hardcore and 24/7 Championships, which has been won by wrestlers, inanimate objects, and fans.

Keeping with the spirit of the title, Ford lost the title after 8 days to her husband Kip Sabian, who was quickly defeated by Yoshihiko, an inflatable doll who won the belt for the 17th time.

