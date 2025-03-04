PHOTO: AEW star spotted at 2025 Oscars Viewing Party

A former AEW champion was recently seen at a major Oscar Viewing Party. Many actors were honored with Oscars at the 97th Academy Awards on March 2, 2025. Every year, large viewing parties take place during the ceremony, and many celebrities participate in the extravaganza.

This year, former AEW World Trios Champion Anthony Bowens was also a part of a massive Viewing Party. He hasn't appeared on AEW TV since Maximum Carnage Collision in January 2025. During that episode, he ended his alliance with his long-time partner Max Caster. While the latter is regularly featured on Dynamite and Collision, Bowens has yet to return to TV.

Recently, the star was seen at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party. Anthony Bowens took photos with big names from Hollywood during the event.

"Last night, @Bowens_Official attended the 33rd #EJAFOscars Viewing Party. The party brought together people who share the organization's vision of ending the AIDS epidemic. Pictured: Bobby Berk (Netflix), Armani White (Rapper), Sean Evans (YouTube), & Xochitl Gomez (Marvel)," AEW wrote on X.

AEW's Anthony Bowens talks about getting rejected by WWE

The former World Tag Team Champion went for a WWE tryout before being signed by the Jacksonville-based promotion. However, he was rejected due to a major reason.

In Player's Tribune, Anthony Bowens stated that he was good at in-ring wrestling skills but had limited experience with cutting promos and felt he lacked personality.

"So I botched my tryout promos pretty badly. I remember William Regal telling me I had “four out of five” traits they’re looking for in a prospect. The only trait where I was falling short was “personality.” Which is funny to think about on some level — like, only in wrestling could a potential employer turn you down by saying, Come back when you have a personality!"

It remains to be seen when the star will make his return to the company, as he has been absent for over a month.

