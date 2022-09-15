[Photo] AEW star spotted training with Natalya and 3-time WWE Tag Team Champion amid recent absence

AEW star Shawn Spears recently shared a heartfelt message for Natalya and Tyson Kidd after a training session via Instagram. Meanwhile, the WWE Superstar also shared a photo of herself alongside Spears and Kidd.

The former Tye Dillinger has been absent from AEW programming since May. His last match was against former Pinnacle stablemate Wardlow, who defeated him in a Steel Cage Match.

Taking to Instagram, The Queen of Harts shared a clip of Spears running the ropes. On the other hand, Spears sent a long, heartfelt message to both Natalya and Kidd, a former three-time WWE Tag Team Champion.

Check out Spears' Instagram post:

Before his ongoing hiatus, Spears worked alongside MJF as The Chairman of The Pinnacle. He also played a significant role during Friedman and CM Punk's heated rivalry earlier this year.

Since joining Tony Khan's promotion, Spears has shared the ring with notable names such as Jon Moxley, Darby Allin, and Punk himself. However, it could be argued that Spears' feud with Cody Rhodes remains his most notable highlight in AEW so far.

Did AEW's Shawn Spears win any championships in WWE?

Shawn Spears, formerly known as Tye Dillinger in WWE, was regarded as one of the most popular superstars of the black-and-gold era of NXT. Courtesy of his "Perfect 10" gimmick, Spears quickly became popular within the WWE Universe.

He re-signed with WWE in 2013 but never won a championship despite his vast popularity. During his time in Florida Championship Wrestling, though, Spears did capture the FCW Florida Tag Team Championship with Dolph Ziggler.

It remains to be seen when The Chairman will return to AEW and if Tony Khan plans to reunite him with MJF.

Given that The Salt of The Earth has established a new faction known as The Firm that includes the likes of Stokely Hathaway, Ethan Page, and other big names, Spears could join the group as the latest member.

Do you think Spears can benefit from an alliance with Friedman? Sound off in the comments section below.

