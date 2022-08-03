[Photo] AEW star Toni Storm strips down for her first magazine cover

AEW star Toni Storm is on a meteoric rise in women's wrestling today.

But outside the squared circle, she has also started to make significant waves via her esthetic appeal.

The 26-year-old recently became the latest star to make it to the front page of Fitness Gurls Magazine.

Taking to Instagram, Storm shared a sizzling photo of herself baring all to pose for the magazine. Her first magazine cover will go on sale in print and digital starting August 03, 2022.

You can check out the Australian star's magazine cover here.

Storm has ventured into several projects following her notorious departure from WWE late last year.

She launched her OnlyFans account in March this year and instantly raked in $33,000 in the first weekend.

The AEW star has posted 143 photos that are exclusive to her OnlyFans subscribers. One half of The ThunderStorm caught some flak soon after the launch of her website. She recently busted fallacies by clarifying that her account is not adult-website-oriented.

Several former WWE Superstars like Scarlett Bordeaux, Chelsea Green, and Deonna Purrazzo are also making a handsome profit via their subscription accounts.

Meanwhile, CJ Perry (fka Lana), Cassie Lee, and Jessica McKay (fka The IIconics) are also earning from a relatively similar website called The Brand Army.

Toni Storm will be in action on AEW Dynamite

Toni Storm will join forces with Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa on the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite. They will face Dr. Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter in a tag team match.

The two teams are no strangers to each other, as they have fought multiple times over the last few months.

Baker recently returned to the flagship show and vowed to dethrone La Mera Mera. The Doctor also attempted to manipulate Toni Storm to turn on her newfound friendship with Rosa.

It will be interesting to see how the renewed rivalry between the two teams pans out on the road to the All Out pay-per-view.

Should Baker and Hayter defeat the ThunderStorm this week, the former could earn a future title shot against La Mera Mera.

A pro wrestling legend claims Sting never understood pro wrestling. More details right here

LIVE POLL Q. Who are you rooting for? Thuderstorm Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter 13 votes so far