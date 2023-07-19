[Photo] AEW veteran Taz reunites with 58-year old former WWE Superstar and current champion 

AEW commentator Taz created the FTW title during his time in ECW (Extreme Championship Wrestling) but that was discontinued after it was unified with the ECW World Title. After 21 long years, Taz brought it back to AEW and it is currently held by his son Hook.

Taz took to Twitter to post an image of all the FTW Champions and even had former WWE star Sabu in the frame as he had held the title once during his time in ECW. In the photo was Taz himself, along with Sabu, Brian Cage, and Hook. The only person missing was the Owen Hart Men’s Tournament winner, Ricky Starks.

Taz posted:

"FTW CHAMPIONS (Starks missing)"

Taz posted the image on Twitter

Taz ran a stable known as Team Taz or Team FTW from 2020 to 2022 in AEW. The team consisted of Brian Cage, Dante Martin, Powerhouse Hobbs, Ricky Starks, and current FTW Champion Hook.

Ricky Starks wins AEW Owen Hart Men's Tournament

Former FTW Champion Ricky Starks made waves last week as he defeated CM Punk to win the Owen Hart Men’s Tournament. Starks and Punk were involved in an intense match where the former WWE Champion had the upper hand all along.

Punk used his wits and experience to outsmart Starks and had the match under control. However, Starks took control of the match midway and executed some good moves on Punk and even had a few nearfalls.

Punk went to the top rope top to deliver a hurricanrana and finish the match, only for Starks to reverse it and pin him using the ropes to get the win and lift the Owen Hart Men’s Tournament.

After the match, Starks was presented with the trophy by none other than New Japan Pro-Wrestling legend Jushin Thunder Liger. Starks appeared to grab the trophy out of Liger's hands in what seemed a show of disrespect.